Man attempts to light mothers house on fire, wanted for arson

Wednesday, November 14 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly set his mother's mobile home on fire after she reportedly tried to kick him out.

The incident occurred on July 1 in the 400 block of West Pine Street in Amite. Officials received a call that a tablecloth and pillowcase were set ablaze inside the home.

After investigation, State Fire Marshals learned that 43-year-old Dwayne Vining lit the objects on fire after an argument with his mother about moving out. He is wanted for aggravated arson.

The State Fire Marshals ask anyone with information to call 1-800-256-5452.

