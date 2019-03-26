Latest Weather Blog
Man attempts to hide smell of alcohol on breath with Axe body spray
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, Calf. - Authorities in California say a man sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth in an attempt to cover the smell of alcohol during a weekend traffic stop.
ABC News, citing a local newspaper, reports that deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office stopped 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez Saturday after they say he sped past a deputy and swerved into another lane. Authorities say a 12-pack of beer was located on the floor of Mencia-Ramirez's vehicle. Ten of the beers were nearly empty, according to the incident report.
Deputies say Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs, showed signs of intoxication, and also failed the field sobriety tests. The suspect faces charges including driving under the influence.
