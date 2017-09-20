Latest Weather Blog
Man attempts to flee from police custody while sitting in patrol vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man for illegal possession of a firearm and resisting arrest after an attempted escape from custody Wednesday.
Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department pulled Zedrick Thomas, 26, over while he was driving a grey Toyota Camry in the 5000 block of Washington Avenue without a license plate. He was stopped at 1792 North Foster Drive.
Police say while he was detained in the back of a police unit, Thomas reached out the window of the vehicle and opened the door in an attempt to flee. Officers were able to prevent Thomas from escaping.
Officers later found a .45 caliber firearm in the drivers side floor board of Thomas' vehicle. The firearm had previously been reported stolen.
Thomas was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, simple escape and resisting an officer.
