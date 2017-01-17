78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man attacks victim with crutch after argument with girlfriend

January 17, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

THIBODAUX - Police arrested a man Friday for attacking another man with a crutch. 

Police say Justin LeBlanc, 20, became angry after a conversation with his girlfriend around noon and began breaking things around the home at 1604 Badt Avenue. The victim allegedly came out of his room after hearing the commotion to confront LeBlanc.

The victim told LeBlanc to stop or he would call an ambulance to have him "checked out".

According to police, LeBlanc then grabbed a crutch a strcuk the victim, injuring his arm.

Police arrived at the scene and took LeBlanc into custody with no resistance. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,500 bond.

