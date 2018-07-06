Man attached to equipment in second Bayou Bridge Pipeline protest

Photo: Leau Est La Vie Camp Twitter

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities say one person has attached himself to a piece of equipment in protest of the construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says other protesters are at the site as well. No arrests have been made so far, he said.

Deputies arrested five people on Tuesday in a similar protest.