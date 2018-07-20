Man arrested with fourth DWI after falling asleep in parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges including his fourth DWI after he was found passed out in his truck in a store parking lot.

On Thursday at approximately 9 a.m. deputies were called to a Walgreens on Joor Road. At the scene, deputies found a truck in the parking lot that was running and in drive. Inside asleep was Kane Wiggins.

Authorities were able to wake Wiggins who seemed very disoriented and confused, according to the arrest report. EMS was then called to the scene to evaluate him.

Wiggins refused to answer any questions, which prompted authorities to search his truck for his identification and to see if he may have taken any drugs.

While searching, authorities found a pipe and bags of suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

According to the arrest report, Wiggins allegedly admitted to taking drugs, driving to the store and falling asleep in the parking lot. Authorities say Wiggins has a history of drug use and that EMS was called to the same location the week before for a similar call involving Wiggins.

Wiggins was charged with DWI and drug possession.