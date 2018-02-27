Man arrested with fourth DWI after crashing into swamp

LAFOURCHE- Authorities have charged a man with his fourth DWI after crashing his vehicle into a swamp.

Logan Cortez, 32, was booked with hit and run, careless operation, DWI, and an outstanding warrant for domestic abuse battery.

On Feb. 22, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sanchez Road where a vehicle had flipped into a swamp and crashed into some trees. Cortez fled the scene after the crash, but was later located.

While speaking with Cortez, deputies detected alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test. The breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of .258. His bond is set at $51,100.