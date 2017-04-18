IPSO: Man arrested with $100,000 worth of marijuana in pickup truck

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies recovered what they believe to be $100,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on US 90 Monday.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, agents conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck traveling on Highway 90 in relation to a moving violation. During the stop, officers recovered 11.65 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $100,000.

Agents arrested the driver, 53-year-old James Asbury of Delcambre, for possession with the intent to distribute narcotics. No bond has been set at this time.