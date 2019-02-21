Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested, stolen fire truck returned to volunteer fire department
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a firefighter who allegedly stole a fire truck in East Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Alsen Fire Department. Officials issued a 'be on the lookout' advisory to law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Authorities located the missing fire truck around 9 p.m. in Livingston Parish. The suspect, Reginald Haile, was arrested. Few details about his arrest were provided.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a representative from the volunteer fire department reclaimed the truck, which didn't appear to suffer any damage.
Reports say Haile has run off with fire department vehicles in the past. He is being held in Livingston Parish pending charges in East Baton Rouge.
