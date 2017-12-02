Man arrested Saturday in domestic-related homicide, later linked to string of burglaries

MANDEVILLE- A man arrested Saturday has been accused of a domestic-related homicide. Authorities say he's also responsible for four business burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning.

39-year-old George Dargis of Mandeville was booked with second-degree murder and simple burglary, officials say.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a Mandeville residence around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of Smith Street, where they discovered a deceased female body.

Investigators learned that the suspect in the homicide was also the suspect in a string of burglaries that was reported early Saturday morning along Highway 190 from Slidell to Lacombe.

In all four reported robberies, a vehicle was used to gain access to the building, either by driving into or backing into the buildings.

Detectives were notified around 10 a.m. that Dargis was in University Hospital after he'd been involved in a car crash on the Twin Span bridge.

A warrant was issued for Dargis and he was booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail after his release from the hospital.

He is charged with the following: two counts of simple burglary, unauthorized entry of a place of business, one count of simple robbery, and one count of second-degree murder.