Man arrested on peeping Tom charge in Pollard Estates

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Monday has been accused of looking through a victim's window in the Pollard Estates area.

Bryan Tricou, 37, was seen by the victim's neighbor on Monday in the 5000 block of S. Pollard Parkway. The neighbor told authorities that Tricou had been staring into a window of the victim's home.

The neighbor confronted Tricou, who began walking away. Tricou was later taken into custody after the neighbor contacted authorities.

According to booking records, the suspect told officials he did not live in the neighborhood, he was just walking through it.

A warrant was previously obtained for Tricou on a trespassing charge through the Baker Police Department.

He was booked Monday on a peeping Tom charge.