Man arrested on numerous charges after police chase ends on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - An early-morning chase involving Louisiana State Police caused traffic to back up near I-10W and College Drive Tuesday morning.

According to LSP First Class Trooper Bryan Lee, the chase began on Airline Highway near Stumberg Lane. Authorities followed 31-year-old Alvin Lathers of Port Allen until he pulled over after the I-10/I-12 merge.

Lathers was taken into custody at the College exit. He was booked on numerous charges, including hit-and-run driving, negligent injuring, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, reckless operation, misuse of a dealer tag, having a fake motor vehicle inspection sticker, driving under suspension from prior DWI, no insurance, failure to register a vehicle, probation and parole warrant related to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.