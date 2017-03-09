Man arrested inside sheriff's office for drug possession

AMITE – Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday for drug possession inside the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Donn “DJ” Schillage arrived at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to update his sex offender registration requirements. A routine warrant check revealed that Schillage had two outstanding warrants on Feb. 14 for a drug and burglary charge.

Edwards said he was taken into custody and deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Schillage was booked on a possession charge in addition to his open warrants.