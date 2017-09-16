Man arrested in weekend balloon release shooting

Patrick Reed

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of shooting at people leaving a memorial balloon release Sunday has been arrested, according to police records.

One person was shot in the hand by a man who got out of a pink Dodge Challenger and approached the group leaving the balloon release at 2339 Carolina St., police records say. The gunman also shot at several others.

Patrick Reed drove to a police station in a pink Dodge Challenger and reported that he was driving in the same area and someone shot up his car, the warrant says.

Investigators created a photo-lineup to show the Carolina Street victim and included Reed's photo. The victim identified Reed as the gunman, the warrant says.

Reed, 47, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.