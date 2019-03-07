53°
Man arrested in stabbing death near New Orleans church

Thursday, March 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man found in front of a New Orleans church.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported 49-year-old Robert Froeba was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder. Police were called Feb. 27 and found a man with a head wound in front of St. Thomas Baptist Church.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.  His name has not been released.

Police have not released a possible motive. It was not known if Froeba has an attorney yet who could comment on the charges.

