Man arrested in shooting death of motorist
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a motorist in Louisiana last week.
The Town Talk of Alexandria reported that police said 27-year-old Ahmond Da'Shawn Mason was arrested in Alexandria after officers got information from what they called "a concerned citizen." Police say Mason was arrested in a park Sunday night.
Investigators say they were looking for Mason less than 24 hours after the Aug. 22 shooting. The victim's name has not been released. Mason is being held on a charge of second-degree murder in the Rapides Parish jail.
It was not known if he has a lawyer yet.
