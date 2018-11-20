50°
Man arrested in shooting death near Louisiana baseball field

November 20, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com

AVONDALE, La. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man near a baseball field earlier this year.
 
NOLA.com/The Times -Picayune reported that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it arrested 26-year-old Christian Collins Jr. of Avondale on Sunday.
 
Collins is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Chad Payne of Westwego at a baseball field in Avondale on July 12.
 
Capt. Jason Rivarde said Collins also is charged with being a convicted felon with a gun and possession of marijuana.
 
Payne died at the scene. The coroner's office said he had been shot in the head and body.
 
Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting.
 
It was not known if Collins has an attorney.

