Man arrested in rape of disabled teen

1 hour 52 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 04 2018 Jun 4, 2018 June 04, 2018 5:54 PM June 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old man is accused of raping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl whom police described as "clearly special needs," according to arrest records.

The 16-year-old girl told her mother about the abuse Monday. Her mother called police.

Police then interviewed Christopher Baskin, whom the girl had identified as her attacker, arrest records show.

Police say Baskin admitted to the crimes and was booked with first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery.

