Man arrested in murder of missing Ascension Parish man bonds out of jail

DENHAM SPRINGS - A man arrested in the murder of an Ascension resident found dismembered in Livingston Parish has bonded out of jail.

According to jail records, 46-year-old Robert Traylor posted a $100,000 property bond on Thursday. Traylor is one of several people arrested in connection with the death of Michael Neufeld.

Neufeld's remains were found in a wooded area off Hood Road in the Walker South area back in July. He had been reported missing just a month earlier.

Traylor was in jail on charges including accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, drug possession and illegal carrying of weapons.