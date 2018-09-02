Man arrested in kidnapping, sexual assault

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of kidnapping a woman after flirting with her on Bourbon Street and then raping her in Baton Rouge has been arrested.

The woman took pictures of her attacker before the kidnapping, including one of his car and another of an ID card inside his car, police said.

She said she took them when he began to make her "uncomfortable" in New Orleans, police said.

Investigators used those photographs to find Christopher Jackson, 38, who was booked on second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery and first-degree robbery, according to police records.

The woman told police that she and her cousin were visiting Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, and a man flirted with her and tried to buy her drinks. At one point, he asked her to ride in his car to an ATM to get more cash. The woman's cousin followed in her own car, police said.

The man "kept attempting to isolate her and find excuses for her cousin to go away," she told investigators.

The attacker used a moment when the cousin was in her own car to speed off with the woman in his car, police said.

He drove her to Baton Rouge, groping at her along the way. She repeatedly tried to call for help, and finally was able to reach a relative. That relative heard a struggle before the line went dead.

After the phone call, the man pulled something out from under his seat. The woman said it appeared to be a gun.

He demanded her money, kept her phone and kicked her out of the car, police said. A passerby helped her get to a place where she could call police.

Police used the license plate in the woman's photograph and the name visible on an ID card in the car to find Jackson. Police say he explained that the woman had given him the money because his debit card was missing and that he didn't take her phone. He denied assaulting the woman, police said.

Investigators did not find a gun in the car.

Jackson was booked into Parish Prison. He has a long criminal record, mostly for burglaries.