Man arrested in June vehicle theft, arson

BATON ROUGE - A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle and later set it on fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, on June 6, 2017, BRFD was called to the 100 block of Marilyn Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.

The fire was already out when BRFD arrived. The vehicle was reported stolen from the 2600 block of Weeler Avenue, according to BRFD.

Through the investigation and witness statements, it was determined that Donald Scott, 27, was responsible for the theft of the vehicle and arson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Scott was taken into custody. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of simple arson.