Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old Monday night

1 hour 18 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 May 08, 2018 12:54 PM May 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HAMMOND - Deputies have arrested a man accused of fatally striking a 5-year-old with his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Davonta Abron of Hammond was arrested for the Monday night hit and run in Hammond. The sheriff's office says the crash happened near the intersection of East Park Street and Simpson Place.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the driver step out of his vehicle after the crash, inspect it for damage and drive off, leaving the boy lying in the street. Authorities rushed the child to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Abron was soon identified as a suspect and arrested early Tuesday morning. He was booked on charges of hit and run resulting in a fatality and negligent homicide.

