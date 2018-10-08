81°
Man arrested in death of retired Louisiana principal

2 hours 3 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KLFY

MORGAN CITY (AP) - A south Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the death of a retired principal.

Morgan City police say they arrested 50-year-old Michael Guidry on Saturday, booking him with first-degree murder, bank fraud and violating his parole. Guidry, a Morgan City resident, is accused of killing 70-year-old Patricia Lyn Russo.

Her body was found Monday inside her home. Police say an autopsy ruled the death a homicide, but haven't said how Russo died or why they believe Guidry killed her.

Guidry was arrested at a house in the Tangipahoa Parish.

