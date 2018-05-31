90°
Man arrested in deadly 2016 shooting on Rembrandt Avenue

46 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 4:21 PM May 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a nearly 2-year-old murder investigation Thursday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Shykeem McNeal was arrested in connection with the August 2016 shooting of Jered McCalope.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Rembrandt Avenue on August 14. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a series of ongoing disagreements between the two.

BRPD did not clarify what evidence led to Thursday's arrest.

McNeal was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

