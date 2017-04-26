Man arrested in connection to several residential burglaries in EBR

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested following several residential burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish.

24-year-old Kelvin White faces charges of Theft and Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling.

According to the arrest report, police responded to several calls of burglaries in the Shenandoah Subdivision Tuesday. All of the residences were entered by breaking a window. A tall slim black male was spotted at the scene of one of the break ins. Residents reported several items stolen.

Police also responded to a burglary in the 5300 block of Richmond Drive Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., where the suspect got in by breaking the glass on a door. The suspect stole several items including shoes, video games and a laptop.

A few hours later, the victim called police and said he had found several of his stolen items for sale on "Letgo", a buying and selling app. The victim contacted the seller to set up a meeting in the parking lot of LA Fitness on Siegen Lane.

The seller said he was driving a blue ford Taurus, which is the same vehicle that had been recently spotted during a string of burglaries in the Jefferson Terrace Subdivision. When police arrived at the parking lot, they realized the car and license plate number matched the description of the vehicle they had been looking for.

Police approached the vehicle and spotted several of the reported missing items. The suspect said he was selling the items on "Letgo", and all of the items belonged to him. Police searched the vehicle and opened one of the laptops, which showed one of the victim's names on the homepage.

White was arrested and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

White insisted that he had been home all day and that the items were his. He told police he bought the items from a man walking down the street in Brookstown. He also said that he had not broken into any houses, although at that time, police had not mentioned any burglaries.