Man arrested in connection to Lorraine Street assault

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in connection to Wednesday's "pistol whipping" assault in the 2700 block of Lorraine Street.

According to arrest reports, 50-year-old Anthony Mullens, also known as Anthony Ruth, pulled a handgun from his waistband after the victim accused him of theft Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. The victim reportedly told Mullens that his vehicle was broken into earlier that day, and he had a picture of Mullens stealing from the car. The victim said Mullens pulled out a handgun and the two men got into a scuffle. The victim was injured and transported to Our Lady of the Lake.

Mullens was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a firearm. He is a convicted felon on previous charges of Unauthorized Entry of a Business, Unauthorized use of a movable, Violation of Protective Order and Felony Unauthorized use of Access Card.