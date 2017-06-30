Man arrested in connection to Amarillo Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police have arrested a man witnesses say shot someone in the leg Thursday evening on Amarillo Street.

According to arrest documents, Kentrell Payton was later seen not far from the crime scene wearing the same clothes described by witnesses.

Payton was walking down the street with a counterfeit $20 bill and a baby bottle filled with the liquid street drug known as "lean."

He denied shooting the victim, but did admit to being at the scene. Payton said the victim tried to rob him at gunpoint and wrestled with the victim for the weapon.

He then said the gun did go off and he left the scene immediately after.

Payton is being charged with first degree murder.