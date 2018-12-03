Man arrested in cold case murders dies in Iberville Parish jail

IBERVILLE PARISH - A man arrested two years ago in multiple cold case murders has died in jail.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, Tommy Francise died Saturday. Francise was arrested in October 2016 on two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators believed Francise shot and killed a man in 1991 after a confrontation over stolen equipment. It's believed Francise later stuffed the body into a 55-gallon barrel and sank it into a body of water. He's also suspected in a 2002 killing of a man who was allegedly going to sue Francise after he was hurt on a job.

“Today is the day of reckoning for Mr. Francise,” Stassi said at the time of the arrest. “You can imagine: Some of the people investigating this case are no longer alive.”

Stassi said information about the cases was put together from some who knew “bits and pieces.” Investigators finally put those pieces together in 2016 and obtained a warrant for Francise’s arrest.