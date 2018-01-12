Man arrested in burglaries after high-speed chase

THIBODAUX - A man accused of burglaries in Lafource Parish was arrested Wednesday after a car and foot chase.

Kip Bryant, 49, has been booked with three burglaries and might face other charges because of the chase.

Detectives have been investigating several burglaries in the central Lafourche area over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, someone forced open the back door of a home in Raceland and got away with jewelry and food, but investigators did get a description of the burglar and his blue 2005 Jeep Liberty.

That led to identification of Bryant, of Thibodaux, as the burglary suspect.

Deputies spotted Bryant Wednesday afternoon on La. Highway 1 and stopped him. They ordered him out of the car, but authorities say Bryant sped away. Deputies and Thibodaux police officers chased his car, which he ditched before trying to escape on foot. Police caught him nearby, the sheriff's office said.

When they examined his Jeep, the sheriff's office said, investigators found stolen property. The sheriff's office says Bryant confessed to three burglaries.

Bryant was booked at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on three counts of simple burglary. His bond is set at $175,000.