Man arrested in beating death of New Orleans woman

Wednesday, January 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been arrested in the beating death of a New Orleans woman last month.

News outlets reported that 40-year-old Tyrone Fountain had been arrested Dec. 19 on charges of robbery and second-degree battery in an attack on 55-year-old New Orleans talent agency owner Marla Belin. Fountain turned himself in to police Monday night after police obtained a warrant charging him with second-degree murder after Belin died from her injuries.

Police say Belin's purse was stolen and she was punched several times and was knocked to the ground, hitting her head on Dec. 17. She died in a hospital on Dec. 29.

It was not known if Fountain has an attorney to comment on the new charge.

