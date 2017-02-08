Man arrested in attempted murder on West Chimes Street

BATON ROUGE - A Mandeville man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder and armed robbery on on West Chimes Street.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an unidentified male robbed the victim in his apartment at gunpoint around 12 a.m. Dec. 22, 2016. The victim says 20-year-old Kristopher Wild was with the unidentifed male at the time of the robbery.

When the victim attempted to run from the two, the man fire multiple shots, hitting the victim. The two then grabbed narcotics and cash from the home and left the area.

Wild admitted that he kept the narcotics while the other male kept the cash. He was charged with principal to first degree murder and principal to armed robbery.