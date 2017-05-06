Man arrested for violently attacking girlfriend at workplace

Photo: EBRSO

BAKER - Police arrested a man Saturday after he violently attacked his girlfriend while she was at work.

According to the Baker Police Department, 21-year-old Joshua Davis was arrested after he showed up at the Boost Mobile store where his girlfriend worked on Jan. 18, 2017 and began attacking her.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim crying and having trouble breathing. She told police she was working when her live-in boyfriend entered the store and began shouting at her about speaking to an unknown male.

She says Davis punched her in the face, chased her out of the store and continued to beat her in the parking lot. Once outside, Davis reportedly began strangling the victim until she nearly lost consciousness.

Davis then took the victim's cell phone and ran away from the scene.

While police were investigating the scene, Davis called the store with his cell phone and police answered. Davis was told he should go to the police department or speak to an officer, otherwise a warrant would be issued for his arrest. Davis told police that he would not turn himself in and would run from authorities instead.

Davis was later arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery(with strangulation) and second degree robbery. Police also discovered Davis had a lengthy criminal history, including aggravated second degree battery, resisting an officer and illegal use of weapons.