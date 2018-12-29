Man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly crash

ALEXANDRIA- Police have arrested a man following a crash that left one dead on LA Hwy 3170, near LA Hwy 457 last month.

According to Louisiana State Police, Chandler A. Lewis was arrested for vehicular homicide after the crash that claimed the life of Leminee O. Issac.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. November 26, 2018. Lewis was driving a 2015 Freightliner and Issac was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage.

Both cars were driving opposite directions when Lewis then lost control of his car and crossed the centerline into the opposing traffic. Lewis's car then collided head-on into Issac.

Lewis was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Isaac suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from Lewis and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.