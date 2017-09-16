Man arrested for threatening victim and law enforcement

BELLE ROSE- A man was arrested for disturbing the peace after verbally threatening a victim and deputies.

On Thursday, deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where the victim said Darian Williams had threatened her with a brick.

Deputies located Williams away from the victim’s home. When he was approached by deputies, Williams threatened to kill the victim and burn her house down. Williams also threatened law enforcement at the scene.

Williams is charged with disturbing the peace, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, communication of false information of a planned arson, criminal trespassing, misrepresentation during booking, public intimidation and resisting arrest by force or violence.

Williams was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.