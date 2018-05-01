Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing a terrorizing charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up a hospital.

The man was identified as Rickey Snethen.

According to the arrest report, while working extra duty at Our Lady of the Lake on Hennessey Blvd. on Thursday, a deputy was contacted by an emergency room social worker. The worker told the deputy that a patient, later identified as Snethen, told her he was unhappy with his service in the ER.

While getting into a taxi, Snethen allegedly said "I should come back and shoot the place up."

Snethen is already incarcerated at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on unrelated charges. The additional charge of terrorizing will be added.