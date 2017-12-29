Man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend and family with gun

BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, her current husband and her children.

The incident occurred on June 19.

Officers for the Baton Rouge Police Department learned that the victim's ex-boyfriend John Moore Jr. came to the victim's residence and threatened to kill her and her family.

The victim said Moore came to her residence in a Malibu sedan. She said Moore exited the vehicle and threatened the family with a handgun. The victim said she immediately placed her children inside her residence and called the police.

Since the incident, the victim said Moore has constantly harassed her by calling her on the phone and leaving unwanted voicemails. Moore, according to the victim, also harassed her family members by calling their phones and threatening to harm them.

On July 1, while at a ATM machine at a local Chase Bank, the victim said Moore showed up at the bank and began following her until she contacted police. The victim said she was afraid for her safety and the safety of her family.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and stalking.