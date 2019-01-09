Man arrested for third time in two years on child sex accusations

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a local man who allegedly raped an 8-year-old-girl and forced the child to perform oral sex.

Donavan Jermaine Comager, 36, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Arrest documents say the victim's mother allowed her daughter to spend the night at Comager's house on December 15, 2018.

The 8-year-girl reportedly told authorities Comager forced her to perform oral sex on him, then rubbed his genitalia on her. The victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where a physical exam was performed, and a sexual assault kit was collected.

During the investigation, police learned that Comager has multiple prior arrests for similar offenses involving inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

On April 17 2017, Comager was arrested for recording himself masturbating in the East Baton Rouge Library on an unsuspected 15-year-old girl. He later uploaded the video to a porn website.

He was also arrested on November 17, 2017 for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl.

None of Comager's cases have gone to trial.