Man arrested for third DWI, providing fake name to trooper

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his third DWI charge after almost hitting multiple cars Tuesday night.

Authorities received a call around 7:28 p.m. for a car driving west on LA 42 near LA 427. When state police arrived, the trooper saw the driver pushing his vehicle into a private driveway.

Once in the driveway, the trooper made contact with the driver and the passenger. Authorities say there were also two children in the vehicle.

While speaking with the trooper, the driver appeared to have constricted pupils and slurred speech. According to the report, the driver denied taking any drugs.

Over the course of the traffic stop, the driver gave the officer false information twice. Eventually, the trooper was able to get the driver's correct name.

The driver was positively identified as Michael Stuart.

Stuart was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.