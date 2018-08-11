82°
Man arrested for theft after receiving $3,000 for a job he didn't complete

Saturday, August 11 2018
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police arrested man after he was paid $3,000 for contractor services that were not received.

Police say Jeremy Jamal Johnson was booked early Saturday for theft.

According to a release Johnson was paid, $3,000 to install custom cabinets and granite countertops in the victim's kitchen but never did so.

The victim told police that Johnson signed a contract to redo her kitchen in an effort to repair her home after the 2016 Flood. The agreement was signed on March 9, 2018, following a $3,000 deposit but Jackson never came back.

The victim continuously reached out to Jackson to deliver and install the upgrades. Johnson would tell the victim he'd show up on a Wednesday then would never arrive.

He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Johnson was also booked in May for trying to extort money from several Baton Rouge business.

