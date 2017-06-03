Man arrested for striking girlfriend, infant daughter after dispute at Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A Baker man was arrested Friday after he allegedly struck his girlfriend and infant daughter during a trip to Walmart.

According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to Plank Road around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible domestic situation at a nearby Walmart.

The victim says her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dawayne Hills, struck her several times with a closed fist while the couple was on their way to the store Friday Morning. In the process of doing so, the victim says Hills also struck his infant daughter in the head.

After the three arrived at the store, a witness says she saw Hills grab the victim and pull at her shirt as she was trying to carry the infant away. The victim reportedly got away from Hills and locked herself inside of an office at the store. Witnesses say Hills then caused a commotion when he began cursing and screaming at the victim to open the door.

Police spotted Hills as he was leaving the Walmart and pulled him over on Groom Road. There, Hills admitted to striking the victim and he was arrested.

Hills was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment and disturbing the peace.