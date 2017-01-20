Man arrested for strangling woman because ex-husband called her

BATON ROUGE – One man has been arrested for attempted murder after he strangled a woman several times because her ex-husband called her.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 41-year-old Rodney Bailey Jr. for attempted second degree murder.

On Jan. 18 around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Marquee Ann Drive in reference to a battery. The victim told officers that Bailey beat her earlier in the night and that she was strangled until she lost consciousness several times. Additionally, the victim stated that she was kicked and punched by Bailey because her ex-husband called her.

The victim told officers that Bailey told her that he was going to kill her while strangling her.

Bailey denied all allegations and only told officers that an argument occurred.

He was arrested on the above charge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest records show that Bailey has previously been arrested for second degree battery, stalking, improper telephone communications, harassment and simple battery.