Man arrested for stealing timber valued over $18k

CALDWELL PARISH- A man arrested Friday is accused of stealing seventeen loads of timber valued at $18,222.54.

According to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, 41-year-old Charles Mason Adkins of Grayson, Louisiana was booked for stealing timber following an investigation led by LDAF enforcement agents.

Investigators say that during the months of January and February, Adkins, a Caldwell Parish logger, cut and hauled seventeen loads of merchantable timber. Adkins did not pay the landowner for timber hauled off the property, authorities say.

Adkins was arrested on Dec. 22 and booked into the Caldwell Parish Correctional facility. He could face up to ten years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.

"Timber is one of the largest industries in the state. Incidents of theft can often go undetected. Landowners must be vigilant in knowing with whom they are conducting business. We encourage anyone who is aware of theft or fraud to please contact our Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.