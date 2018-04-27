Man arrested for stealing checks from business on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for his role in cashing stolen checks from a company on LSU's campus.

Timothy Daniels, 39, is charged with simple burglary, monetary instrument abuse, and forgery.

On February 6, 2017 LSUPD received a complaint from Geoshield LLC. whose offices are located within the main complex at LSU's South Campus. The company told authorities they had several checks stolen from the vice president's office.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that some of the stolen checks had been presented at several local stores in an attempt to cash them. One of the store managers advised authorities that an unknown woman attempted to cash one of the checks at their store. The manager told authorities at the time of the incident, she was the passenger in a silver Dodge Charger. The manager didn't accept the check, but they did make a copy of it as well as a copy of the woman's driver's license.

The woman was identified as Kayllie Pickett.

On June 30, 2017 Pickett turned herself in to authorities. According to the arrest report, Pickett told authorities she got the checks from Daniels. The two had been in a relationship for three years and had two children together. Pickett advised that the relationship had recently ended.

According to the affidavit, Pickett told authorities that Daniels was a security guard on the main LSU campus which is how he obtained the checks. She advised that one day, he arrived at her home with a check he claimed was a payroll check.

Daniels asked Pickett to endorse the back side of the check and cash it for him so she did. After cashing the check, Pickett gave the money to Daniels.

Within a few weeks, Daniels showed up with another check. Pickett told authorities that is when Daniels drove her to several stores, but she was unable to cash the check. According to the arrest report, Pickett stated she didn't know why the stores wouldn't cash the check, but Daniels insisted on trying.

There is no word yet if Daniels is still employed as an LSU security guard.