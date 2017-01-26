Man arrested for stalking woman on LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested for stalking a woman while on LSU's campus.

Police arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Xenakis on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 4 p.m. when LSU Police officers were contacted about a man following a woman on campus. The woman stated that Xenakis had been following her on previous occasions earlier in the week.

She told officers that Xenakis approached her while she and her friends were in front of the student union on LSU's main campus and then went to the law school to see a flash mob. She stated that Xenakis started following them to the law school, so she rode her skateboard to get farther away from him, however he started running after her.

While at the law school, Xenakis continued to try to talk to the woman. He asked her if she had been sexually assaulted while drunk, asked for her phone number and asked if she had a Facebook account, arrest records indicate.

The woman then told Xenakis that she was uncomfortable, however he continued to follow her back to the main campus.

When officers contacted Xenakis about the matter he admitted to them that he had followed the victim earlier in the week "but not in a creepy way," according to arrest records. He also stated that the flash mob was "romantic" and that sparked him to follow her.

Xenakis was arrested on the above charge.