Man arrested for stalking woman at Chimes restaurant

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a man faces stalking charges after following a woman to her work then waiting in the parking lot for two hours early Tuesday morning.

Randall Kelcey New, 26, was charged with stalking and remaining in places after forbidden. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday.

According to arrest reports, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Chimes East restaurant on Coursey Blvd just after midnight. At the scene, a manager told deputies that New was not welcome at the restaurant because he had a prior violent history with one of the servers.

Deputies made contact with New and warned him that he would be arrested if he did not leave. The report said New agreed to leave and said he did not know the woman worked there.

Arrest records say that the victim told investigators that New sent a text message to her after he was told to leave. She said she had tried to file several restraining orders against New but he could never be found to be served.

Deputies note that New is accused of battering the woman in a home invasion in November 2016. The victim said New constantly calls her from blocked numbers and frequently shows up where she goes.

The victim told deputies that she can’t sleep most nights because she is in fear.

Two hours after the initial contact, deputies say they saw New still in the parking lot. He was then seen pulling up to the front entrance to the building and staring through the doors where the victim was working. He then left the scene but was stopped and arrested.

EBRSO says New did not make a statement at the time of the arrest.