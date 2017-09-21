Man arrested for stabbing roommate in the head after argument over rent

COVINGTON- Officers from the Covington Police Department responded to a stabbing Thursday night after two men got into a argument over rent.

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Magee Street at 11: 15 p.m. At the scene, officers found multiple subjects outside the residence, including the victim. The victim was suffering from a stab wound to the head.

Witnesses at the scene identified the person who stabbed the victim as Timothy Logan. Authorities say the two men had reportedly argued over rent when Logan became enraged and stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife. Authorities say when the victim screamed for help, other roommates subdued Logan and called 911.

The victim was originally transported to an area hospital in serious condition. He was later transferred to a south-shore hospital for further treatment.

Logan was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.