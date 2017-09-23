90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for shooting outside local club

1 hour 38 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 4:11 PM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kara St.Cyr
Will Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly shooting another man outside a local club. 

According to the affidavit, 39-year-old Will Armstrong was apprehended after witnesses say they saw him shoot the victim outside the 21st Century Night Club near Scenic Hwy.  

When police arrived on the scene, witnesses explained that Armstrong lived in a home behind the night club. He left his home and targeted the victim directly outside venue. 

When police arrived on the scene, the victim was already en route to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Armstrong was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of attempted second degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days