Man arrested for shooting mother inside car with her children

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after he shot a mother while she was inside a car with her four children.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 25-year-old Deamond Curtis on five counts of first-degree murder, attempted crime and illegal use of weapons.

The incident occurred on Feb. 12 around in the 5600 block of St. Katherine Avenue. The victim told detectives that she was seated in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when Curtis emerged and began shooting. The victim's four minor children were in the car with her.

The victim screamed that her children were inside, however Curtis kept shooting. The victim shielded her children and was struck three times by the gunfire, one of the bullets grazing her head, according to arrest documents. The victim survived.

The victim told detectives that she recognized Curtis as a friend of her youngest child's father.

Curtis was arrested on the above charges. He has had prior arrests that include armed robbery, principal to first degree murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.