Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at his home

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping at his Baton Rouge home Friday morning.



The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old Nhi Nguyen on charges of sexual battery and oral sexual battery.



The incident occurred on Mar. 10 around 1:50 a.m. when detectives responded to a local hospital in reference to a female victim being sexually assaulted. The victim stated that she was assaulted by Nguyen while sleeping over at his home. According to arrest records, the victim stated that he was a "family friend."



According to arrest records, the victim told detectives that she woke up to find Nguyen on top of her trying to sexually assault her. She pushed him away and fled to the bathroom, but Nguyen continued to sexually assault her.



The victim then left the room and got into her vehicle. According to arrest records, Nguyen pounded on her car window and apologized. She then drove to the hospital.



When detectives contacted Nguyen, he had a strong odor of alcohol on him and slurred speech. The detectives tried to conduct an interview, however Nguyen was too intoxicated to answer questions.



He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges. It was also discovered that he had an active warrant for a previous charge.