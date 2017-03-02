Man arrested for sexual battery following incident at LSU dorm

BATON ROUGE – A man has been arrested for sexual battery after an incident in a dorm room on LSU's campus.

The LSU Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Lenahan for charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The incident occurred on Nov. 1 when LSUPD responded to a complaint about an incident that took place at Evangeline Hall, one of the dorm halls on campus.

The victim told police that she and Lenahan agreed to meet up outside of the dorm hall to discuss their relationship. After talking, the victim and Lenahan went to his room. She told police that once in his room, he grabbed her around her neck and threw her on the bed. Lenahan then held her down and sexually assaulted her. According to arrest documents, when the victim tried to stop Lenahan, he pushed her and slapped her across the face and continued to assault her.

When questioned by police, Lenahan said that he and the victim met outside of his dorm hall and eventually went up to his room. However, Lenahan told police that he and the victim talked for 45 minutes and nothing else, arrest documents indicate.

According to arrest records, Lenahan then told police in a hypothetical manner that if something did happen their relationship was of "sexual fantasy" and that the two would engage in the "darker" version of sexual activity. He further stated that they only talked and if an incident transpired it would have been "rough."

Charges were not immediately pursued against Lenahan by the victim immediately following police interviews. However, arrest records indicate that the victim wished to pursue charges on Feb. 22 after contacting police again and Lenahan was arrested.